Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan’s Father Reacts After Seeing His Daughter Cry Her Heart Out!

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan’s father is quite disturbed seeing his daughter crying on the national television.

Bigg Boss 11 is bringing the worst and best out of every contestant. As we saw in the last episode, Hina Khan, who is one of the strongest contestants of the show, broke down into tears after housemates lost luxury budget task. That’s not all; the winning amount of the show has been turned to zero.

During ‘BB11 Mission’ task, Puneesh Sharma being the sanchalak, who was asked to keep a check on the contestants. However, he failed to do so and went inside to spend some time with Bandgi Kalra. While Puneesh was having a cozy time with Bandgi, contestants took advantage of the situation and step down from the spacecraft, and even got back before he was back. Puneesh Sharma failed to complete his responsibility but on the other hand, Hina Khan too blamed herself for losing the task.

Hina, who convinced the housemates to step down for a while, blamed herself for it and broke down into tears. Hina Khan holds herself responsible for the same and has also been locked up inside the jail along with Hiten Tejwani as the worst performers of the task.

Well, Hina Khan knows how to solve her issues and she is undoubtedly a fighter but her parents are quite worried about her. In an interview to TOI, Hina Khan’s father reacted to his daughter crying her heart out.

He said, “It’s difficult for us to see Hina in this state. But I understand and feel her tears as Hina is a very hardworking girl, who has always given her 100 percent to her work. For her to see a loss due to her actions is extremely difficult. She started in this industry about a decade ago and continued playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for 8 long years. For her it has never been about taking a shortcut as she always believed in working hard and took each day as a new challenge. But I am glad that she admitted her mistake as it takes a lot for someone to admit that they were wrong and that too on National Television. She has by far been one of the hardest working performers in all the tasks and for her such a failure is not easy. I’m sure though she will rise above this and not repeat it again.”

Meanwhile, Benafsha, who recently got into physical violence with Akash Dadlani, has been locked up in the jail as a punishment. She has also been directly nominated for next week’s eviction.

