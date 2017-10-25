Kapil Sharma’s Firangi Trailer BREAKS Records In Less Than 24 Hrs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The trailer of Kapil Sharma’s second outing Firangi was released yesterday pan India. Kapil has received love and appreciation in abundance from all quarters for the trailer. What’s amazing is that in less than 24 hours, the trailer has received 6 million plus views.

And Facebook is another 3 million plus which makes it 80 lac people who have viewed the trailer. Kapil’s fans clearly can’t wait to see the actor on the big screen.

At the trailer, along with unveiling, Kapil poured his heart out to the media about all the rumors doing the rounds about him.

Slated to release on 24th November, Firangi is the story of Manga (Kapil Sharma), a happy-go-lucky young man from the village Bahrampur, whose only aim is to join the police force.

Watch Trailer Here: