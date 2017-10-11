Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan Breaks Down Into Tears As He Gets A Birthday Surprise!

320 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 75th birthday today but the actor got his huge and emotional pre-birthday already on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. A special video was made by the crew at KBC for celebrating Big B’s 75th birthday. The episode, which was aired today, saw Big B into nostalgia and emotional zone after he was shown a beautiful video of his childhood days, a major part of which was spent at Sherwood College of Nainital, his alma mater.

The video was shot at the Sherwood College where everybody wished their star alumni a very happy birthday. The video also showed some glances of Big B’s favorite areas on the campus and also took megastar down the memory lane with how his father used to spend time with him during his plays in the school. Amitabh Bachchan’s classmates also shared some of their memories from their school days that left Big B nostalgia and overwhelming.

The heartfelt wishes in the video from his classmates moved the megastar into tears. In fact, each and everyone on the sets got emotional and shone bright with smiles.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently in Maldives along with his family for his 75th birthday celebrations.