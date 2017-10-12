BREAKING Bigg Boss 11: This Contestant Becomes The First CAPTAIN Of The House!

506 SHARES Share Tweet

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 saw how Hiten Tejwani failed to recognize the good queen and thus, Arshi Khan’s team won the first luxury budget task, which means the contestants of her team got an opportunity to participate in the captaincy task.

As earlier we exclusively revealed, Arshi Khan’s team won the first luxury budget and so, her teammates Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma got an opportunity to be a part of the captaincy task.

Yes, the two battled it out for the first captaincy task and here we have the first captain of the house. Any guesses who has been CROWNED as the new captain of the house.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal none other than Vikas Gupta becomes the first captain of Bigg Boss 11 house. Yes, Vikas is the new captain and we can already smell the upcoming tensions that will keep viewers hooked to their television screens.

What do you think? Will Vikas Gupta be the good captain of the house? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!