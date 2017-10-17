Padmavati In Trouble, Karni Sena Threatens To Burn Theatres Before The Release For This Reason!

41 SHARES Share Tweet

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati is a talk of the town ever since the film was announced.

From it’s casting to controversy regarding the love scenes in the film, Padmavati has grabbed all the limelight even before the film went on floors. The trailer of the film, which was released recently, received immense response from the audience. However, the controversy doesn’t seem to end anytime soon and the Rajut community has threatened the makers of the film again

Well, the makers of the film had already made it clear that no romantic scenes between Rani Padmini to be played by Deepika Padukone and 14th-century emperor Alauddin Khilji to be played by Ranveer Singh, will be added in the film.

Now again, the Rajput caste organisation has threatened the makers that if they don’t show the movie to the members before the releasedl, they will burn the cinema halls.

“We won’t tolerate any distortion of history and if any romanctic relationship is show between queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, will burn cinema halls screening the film. Our members are trained in handling a large array of weapons ranging from swords to AK 47 guns. We won’t let anyone dishonour Padmavati and insult the people of Rajasthan,” India.com quoted member Jai Rajputana Sangh as saying.

“Our demand is that the filmmakers screen it to a panel of representatives from various Rajput organizations. We will only give them a go-ahead to release the film after we are satisfied that no scene insults queen Padmavati,” he added.

The controversy against the film started after the members of a Rajput group, Karni Sena, protested against Padmavati for alleging distorting historical facts by the filmmaker. The shooting of the film was stopped in Jaigarh fort while director Sabbath Leela Bhansali was physically attacked, which had triggered outrage in the film industry.

A few months back, the state minister of Rajasthan had made it clear that the film will not be released in Rajasthan till it is shown to the Rajput community leaders.

While the movie’s trailer is receiving great response from the audiences, the fear still looms for the makers of the film. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, Padmavati is hitting the screens on Dec. 1

