In the shocking unseen clip released online, Puneesh Sharma asks Bandgi Kalra to take her clothes off after lights off in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s whirlwind romance has been the talk of the town or at least the Bigg Boss house. They have always shown interest in each other so much so that they tried to sneak in some ‘private time’ in the washrooms.

In the recent episodes, the couple has been closer and closer that it is making difficult for families to watch Bigg Boss 11. So it does not come as a surprise that host Salman Khan has warned the couple as along with the audience their parents too are watching the show.

But by the looks of it, the couple decided not to pay heed to the star host’s warning. In an unseen clip of the show released online, Puneesh and Bandgi are seen indulging in some dirty talk.

In the short clip, Puneesh and Bandgi are sitting on a sofa after lights off. Puneesh says that he will take his shirt off and can be seen urging Bandgi to take off her shorts. When Bandgi shows her hesitance, Puneesh tells her not to waste his time. She tells him that they have stayed up late till 4 A.M talking on this couch and now this all has become a waste of his time. After calling him selfish Bandgi agrees and says that she will unbutton her shorts for him. They also are discussing about what other clothing to remove.

This is not the first time that Bigg Boss house has played cupid. In season eight model Diandra Soares and Behen Hogi Teri actor Gautam Gulati had got a little too close in the washroom. Pakistani actress Veena Malik and Ashmit Patel were fogging up our television screens with their excessive PDA. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel too got naughty under the sheets after lights out.

Watch Here: