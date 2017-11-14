Kunal Kemmu Shares His Daughter Inaaya Naumi’s First Picture On Children’s Day!

209 SHARES Share Tweet

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi, had made her social media debut on Children’s Day.

New parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are currently over the moon. The adorable couple, who confirmed their pregnancy earlier this year in April, are currently in a joyous mood as they have stepped into the new phase of their life. Finally, after one month, father Kunal chose to reveal a picture of their daughter on Children’s Day. Before paparazzi trying to click the pictures of his daughter, he has shared an adorable picture on his twitter.

Kunal along with the adorable picture, wrote, “Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day. May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people #happychildrensday pic.twitter.com/dSJvMoBKEi — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) November 14, 2017

Isn’t Inaaya Naumi so adorable and reflection of her father Kunal? What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below.

Bliss ❤️ A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Watch Video: Children’s Day Daddy Saif Ali Khan Gifts Taimur A Swanky Jeep Worth Rs 1.30 Crore!