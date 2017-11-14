Bigg Boss 11: Hiten Tejwani Loses His Cool On Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan, And Shilpa Shinde— WATCH VIDEO

509 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani loses his temper on Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde in tonight’s episode.

This week’s nomination task is weighing heavily on everyone. Luv Tyagi had to get a ‘zero’ henna tattoo on his forehead to save Hina Khan. Priyank Sharma went bald to save Hiten Tejwani and Benafsha Soonawalla gave the ultimate test of friendship by getting nominated for two weeks straight to save Priyank Sharma. And of course, Hiten Tejwani had to shred his family photograph to save Akash Dadlani.

The squabble between Akash Dadlani and Hiten Tejwani started when Akash stated that Hiten is back talking whereas all the while he keeps on pretending to enjoy the conversations. The conversation that Akash is hinting on is the one where he claimed that the entire Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta fight is a sham, to which Hiten jokingly agreed.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

After being accused of back talking, Hiten in turn retaliated and said that yes, he is pretending to save him (Akash Dadlani) that is why he shredded his family photo in the nominations task. After hearing this Akash replied that it is their friendship to which Hiten exclaimed that he should not talk about him.

Akash further instigated Hiten by dragging Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan into the argument. When Arshi and Shilpa tried to pass off the argument as a joke, Hiten lost his calm on them too.

It is well known by now that Arshi Khan loves flirting with Hiten Tejwani even when he is clearly uncomfortable by the same. Arshi in the previous episodes was seen talking to Akash Dalani and Puneesh Sharma stating what she feels for Hiten Tejwani is ‘lust’ and not attraction.

This is the first time since the show has started that Hiten Tejwani has lost his calm on the show. Clearly, this weeks’ nomination task is out to test friendships on Bigg Boss 11.

Watch Video Here:

.@tentej loses his calm in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight to find out what will happen next! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/lxyMGYf0K4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 14, 2017

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma Asks Bandgi Kalra To Take Her Clothes Off