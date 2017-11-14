Rishi Kapoor Trolled On His Controversial Opinions About J&K

78 SHARES Share Tweet

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in a Twitter rant agrees with Indian politician Farooq Abdullah’s J&K opinions.

Veteran Bollywood actor, Rishi Kapoor has stepped into a controversy again because of his twitter rants. Rishi Kapoor in his tweet has agreed with Farooq Abdullah’s opinion that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and no matter how much the two nations clash PoK will still be Pakistan’s.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said,”J&K is landlocked and surrounded by nuclear powers China, Pakistan and India. All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name. Those who are talking about Azadi (freedom) are talking wrong,” the former Chief Minister told cadres at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

In simple terms, Dr. Abdullah said PoK belonged to Pakistan. “I tell them in plain terms – not only to Indians but also to the world – that PoK belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won’t change,”

After Abdullah’s statement reached the news, Rishi Kapoor in a midnight tweet stated:

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

This being Rishi Kapoor’s tweet, trolls had to troll it. This is how Twitter reacted to the infamous tweet:

Kyun udta teer le rahe ho sir, 2 peg aur maro aur so jao — Jon Yadav (@AndColorPockeT) November 11, 2017

Rishi Sir, Aapke hak ka koi lega then you realise pain of Indian public. Please don’t do such statement & keep your views with you only. we should never forgot what scarifies they did for us — jayGusani (@jayGusani) November 13, 2017

Rishi Kapoor beta to sambhala nai jaa raha Aur desh me tang Lada rahe Hai… U became quite old enough… Budhapa charm seema per Hai.. Apki — Saurav Keshri (@sauravkeshri89) November 12, 2017

Sir suna hai pakistani bahu la rahe ho — Whÿ Šõ Gâmbhïr 🇮🇳 (@WhySoGambhir) November 12, 2017

You are always welcome ans respected here in PAK, but if THEY solve Kashmir issue, the how do they Rule the people of both Ind and Pak?? — Sajjad Khokhar (@sajad7) November 11, 2017

Rishi paaji aaj old monk jyada Mar liya lagta hai — Maulik Doshi (@maulikadoshi) November 12, 2017

This guy has probably gone senile with his rants. Does he know why so many soldiers lay their lives down? It is called defending country against all odds. To expect that from a stupid Bollywood actor who went round trees will be too much to expect — Nagasundaram R (@kodaganallur) November 12, 2017

2 peg mar ke hi liya he

filmy hero laxmi bomb ke jaise hote he sirf kachra karte he

😂😂😂 — Papa Ranjeet (@papa_ranjeet1) November 11, 2017

65 years old? No wonder your loosing it , becoming senile day by day. How about packing your bags and moving out to your beloved Pakistan. Trust me you won’t be missed — Manjeet Bagga (@Goldenthrust) November 12, 2017

Dilip kumar came to Peshawar/Pakistan multiple times in Past,so as others.What’s stopping you Rishi Ji?Welcome from your hometown ,always !! — Saad Abdullah (@SSaadAbdullah) November 13, 2017

The root that Rishi Kapoor was talking about in the tweet is the ancestral Kapoor house that was built in the prepartition era in Peshawar.

