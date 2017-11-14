Rishi Kapoor Trolled On His Controversial Opinions About J&K

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in a Twitter rant agrees with Indian politician Farooq Abdullah’s J&K opinions.

Veteran Bollywood actor, Rishi Kapoor has stepped into a controversy again because of his twitter rants. Rishi Kapoor in his tweet has agreed with Farooq Abdullah’s opinion that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and no matter how much the two nations clash PoK will still be Pakistan’s.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said,”J&K is landlocked and surrounded by nuclear powers China, Pakistan and India. All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name. Those who are talking about Azadi (freedom) are talking wrong,” the former Chief Minister told cadres at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

In simple terms, Dr. Abdullah said PoK belonged to Pakistan. “I tell them in plain terms – not only to Indians but also to the world – that PoK belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won’t change,”

After Abdullah’s statement reached the news, Rishi Kapoor in a midnight tweet stated:

This being Rishi Kapoor’s tweet, trolls had to troll it. This is how Twitter reacted to the infamous tweet:

The root that Rishi Kapoor was talking about in the tweet is the ancestral Kapoor house that was built in the prepartition era in Peshawar.

