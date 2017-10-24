Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Marriage CONFIRMED In December?

335 SHARES Share Tweet

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the most talked about celebrity couples and fans just can’t get over them.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are one of the most talked about celebrity couples. The couple has always been under public gaze and media scrutiny. Now according to media reports, the adorable couple is all set to tie the knot by the end of this year.

According to New Indian Express.com, Anushka Sharma will tie the knot with the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in December. The dates are yet to be finalised. The same report also suggests that Virat has spoken about his unavailability for selection for a Test match and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in December citing ‘personal reasons’. However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple yet.

Just recently, an adorable commercial ad video had gone viral on social media. The couple grabbed eyeballs with an advertisement for Manyavar ethnic clothing. While Anushka looked gorgeous in a red and orange lehenga, Virat looked dapper in a bandhgala outfit. In the video, Virat says the groom will cook for every 15 days of the month, and Anushka says she will never complain about the taste. They also promise to never watch any show’s season finale alone.

Watch the teaser video below:

While Anushka avoids talking about Virat on the public platforms, Virat Kohli is quite comfortable and every time confesses his love for his ladylove. Just recently on a Diwali special show with Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli addressed Anushka with a cute name.

In the video, Virat Kohli appears to refer to Anushka Sharma as ‘Nushki’. Isn’t that so adorable?

Watch the video: