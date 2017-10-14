Tumhari Sulu Trailer: Vidya Balan’s Superb Act Looks Refreshing, Realistic And Insanely Hilarious!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu trailer is quirky, creative, women-powered, and entertaining.

I believe, Vidya Balan is one of the actresses who has a power and talent to lead the film on one shoulder. She is back again with another amazing trailer of her upcoming film, ‘Tumhari Sulu’. Vidya Balan has always impressed us with her interesting roles and this time, she is all set to leave the audience spellbound with her character as ‘RJ’. This time, she plays a very vibrant, happy-to-go lucky character with a lot of humour to keep you entertained.

Tumhari Sulu is a story about a happy, enterprising and enthusiastic Mumbai housewife and a mother. Sulochana a.k.a. Sulu, played by Vidya Balan unexpectedly lands herself the job of a night RJ (radio jockey) on a leading radio station and much comedy and drama follows. The trailer also showcases how her life turns upside down one night.

The film also stars RJ Malishka and Neha Dhupia in the supporting role. Every bit of the trailer looks amazing and overwhelming. The songs, the dialogues, punchlines, background score take the trailer to a different level altogether.

Keeping up with the current tradition of recreating classic or popular songs, the makers of Tumhari Sulu have chosen to recreate Sridevi-Anil Kapoor’s famous ‘Hawa Hawai’ song from Mr India. And yes, the trailer showcases a glimpse of Vidya Balan grooving to the iconic song.

From the producers of “Neerja” and “Hindi Medium”, the Movie is releasing worldwide on November 17th, 2017. It is a slice-of-life comedy-drama, directed by noted ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Without wasting any time, watch the trailer right here: