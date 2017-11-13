Madhuri Dixit And Anil Kapoor To Recreate Sizzling Chemistry After 17 Years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor are all set to make our hearts go dhak dhak again— Details revealed!

One of the most popular 90s Jodi, Jhakaas Anil Kapoor and Dhak-Dhak Madhuri Dixit are all set to share screen time after 17 years! The last time this on screen couple was seen together was in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Pukar (2000).

Earlier there were many speculations of their reunion in an upcoming project. Now, director Indra Kumar has confirmed that he will be directing Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in his upcoming project. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror he said, “Yes, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have been paired in Total Dhamaal which goes on the floors in January in Mumbai.”

Total Dhamaal is the third installment in the Dhamaal franchise.

Don’t go on expecting any dhak dhak though.

The director further added, “This film is essentially a comedy so don’t expect any ‘dhak dhak’ but I promise total dhamaal. Anil and Madhuri have always been a great pair to work with and getting them together again is a dream,”

This is the fourth time that Indra Kumar will be working with the dancing diva. Earlier the two have collaborated for— Dil (1990), Beta (1992) and Raja (1995) Indra Kumar stated, “I approached her a couple of months ago and the script worked its dhamaal on her and everybody else,”

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Total Dhamaal will also star Ajay Devgan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafferi. Reportedly the makers are looking for a Diwali release in 2018. The shooting for the film will begin in January 2018.

