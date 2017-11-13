Salman Khan Shares First Look Of Race 3, Twitter Can’t Keep Calm!

1.3k SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan shares his first look from Race 3 on the first day of the shooting.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The blockbuster trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai took social media by storm in no time. While the fans are still in the frenzy state, Salman khan has unveiled the first look of his next film Race 3. After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman decided to treat his fans with his first look of Race 3. He shared the first day photo of Race 3 and is looking dapper. Looking as dapper as ever, Salman is seen holding a gun in his hand wearing a suit piece.

Salman Khan took to twitter to hype the excitement on his first look from Race 3. He wrote, “last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit.”

last day of tiger zinda Hai shoot n sharing with u 1st day of Race 3 ka pic in a bit … pic.twitter.com/e8QU9Hh0qP — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

Later, in his next tweet, Salman Khan shared his first look from the much-awaited franchise. As for Race 3 pic, he wrote, “…. and Race3 begins”

…. and Race3 begins pic.twitter.com/2TqNDGjLhD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2017

Well, we can’t wait to see Salman Khan play the bad guy after depicting a string of simple characters in films like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tubelight’.

Race 3 is a multistarrer that also stars, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandes, Saqib Salim, Daisy Shah, among others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is slated for an Eid 2018 release.

Meanwhile, twitter can’t keep calm, check out what fans have to say about Salman Khan’s Race 3 look:

