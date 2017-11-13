Salman Khan Breaks The Internet With Top Trends Last Week!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan has always proved that he is a superstar and nothing can beat his fan following. Last week was an example of this, as his fans made him trend on social media.

Salman always trends on the weekend as he makes an appearance on the small screen, were the audience and the fans get to see his candid best side.

Post which his new look from Tiger Zinda Hai was released and even that was all over the internet. The makers also announced the trailer launch of Tiger Zinda hai and his fans made the picture and the release date trend on the internet.

The makers released the trailer of the movie and this time even Twitter declared it officially that it was the most trending thing on twitter. There are no second thoughts on the fan following Salman Khan has. Salman’s release has always been a festivity to his fans. But what has caught our attention is how Mr Khan was trending on the internet all through the week for different reasons.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Day before Salman shared a picture announcing the start of the shoot of his next movie Race 3,which made him trend in media all over again.

As the weekend has arrived Salman will be seen on the small screen again and again his fans will make him trend.

This shows how Salman has actually entertained the audience in different way in the past one week. Starting from a small screen presence were his fans can see a different side of Salman to releasing the trailer of his next Tiger Zinda Hai which marks Salman’s comeback in action movie.

With the mahurat shot he gave us one more reason to await for an action movie Race 3.

Watch Trailer Here: