Madhya Pradesh And Punjab Government Bans Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati has fallen into a nasty controversy. Political parties, cultural, religious groups are strongly against the release of the film. The situation is getting grim and has resulted in a ban at some places. Well, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film may not see the light of day in some states.

Made with a budget of around Rs 180 crore, which is quite huge, Padmavati has landed into trouble for allegedly distorting historical facts in the film. According to reports and Karni Sena community, the film allegedly depicts a dream sequence in which legendary Rajput queen Rani Padmavati is seen romancing Alauddin Khilji. However, the makers of the film have repeatedly assured that there is no such scene in the film.

The matter is only getting intense every hour. The Rajput community has been protesting against the film in every state of the country. Recently, shots were fired at a protest rally in Chittorgarh while theatres were burnt in Bangalore. The future of Padmavati is in the hands of the people who are against the film even before the release.

While the matter is not solving, the big shock is CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has banned the Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick in Madhya Pradesh. The Rajput Community had reportedly submitted a memorandum before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a ban on ‘Padmavati’. The CM has agreed with the same saying that they won’t be allowing the release of Bhansali’s magnum opus in MP.

Not only in MP, Captain Amarinder Singh has also expressed not wanting Padmavati release in Punjab. Talking to media, he said, ”Nobody will accept the distortion of history and those who are protesting are rightly doing so.’‘

This comes a day after the makers of ‘Padmavati’ willingly deferred the release date of the film. Earlier, the film was releasing on December 1.

Meanwhile, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi slammed the makers for allowing the film to be watched by various media heads before having the certificate in hand from the board. The CBFC had sent the film back to the producer as the application for the certification was incomplete.

