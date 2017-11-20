Watch: Ed Sheeran Shows Off Some Cool Bollywood Dance Moves At Farah Khan’s Party!

So, international sensation Ed Sheeran recently came to India for his concert held yesterday at the Jio Gardens in Mumbai. British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran set the stage on fire as he sang his popular tracks like Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, Perfect, The A Team, Sing among others. He was in his element on Saturday night.
Before the concert, Ed Sheeran had attended a party hosted by none other than Farah Khan. Bollywood biggies decided to welcome him in style. In attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Dino Morea, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif among others.
Ed Sheeran also grooved to Bollywood songs and we just can’t get over the cuteness. He has got some legit Bollywood moves, thanks to Farah Khan.
Here’s another video of Ed Sheeran dancing on Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt track Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.
TV star Nakuul posted the video on his official Instagram account and captioned it as, “When @farahkhankunderteaches you, @manieshpaul & this cool kid (Also sings a bit) some legit Bollywood moves.#Sheeran #ShapeOfYou”.
Check out inside party photos: