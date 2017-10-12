Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds All Set For Its World Premiere At The BFI London Film Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Iranian auteur Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films not only in India but internationally as well. After the poster being unveiled at Cannes Film Festival earlier, the film will now premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in the competition category.

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles, Beyond The Clouds celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against the Mumbai backdrop showcased through the eyes of the maestro Majid Majidi. This can be well considered Majidi’s first ode to India and is undoubtedly a true ‘Make in India’ celebration of path-breaking Indian talent and technique all under one roof.

Beyond The Clouds is the official selection in the competition category that will take place on the 13th & 14th of October. The lead cast Ishaan and Malavika, along with Mr. Majidi himself will be present in London for their World Premiere.

Sharing his thoughts about his film’s world premiere at the festival, Mr Majidi say, “This is the first feature film I have made out of my country Iran, an experience which I waiting for years to happen. Beyond The Clouds is an extension of my cinematic beliefs, the roots of which lie in human values, love, friendship and family bonding.

Beyond The Clouds is a story of a brother and sister like Children of Heaven, with the difference being that the siblings are grown ups and tackle greater conflicts with the backdrop of the bustling city of Mumbai.”

Talking about the world premiere of Beyond The Clouds at London Film Festival, festival director Clare Stewart says, “Acclaimed Iranian director Majid Majidi brings a powerful outsider eye to Mumbai in this compelling, visually stunning film driven by an extraordinary debut performance from Ishaan Khattar. Anil Mehta’s breathtaking cinematography and the evocative score by Oscar(r)-winning composer A R Rahman bring additional depth to Majidi’s visionary filmmaking and we are very proud to present its World Premiere in Official Competition at the BFI London Film Festival”.

The film is produced by Zee Studios/ Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora of Namah Pictures.

