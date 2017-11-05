Makers Of Saaho Beef Up The Security On Sets For This Reason

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Prabhas’ Saaho team takes measures to prevent leaks

Saaho the much-awaited magnum opus trilingual shouldered by Baahubali star Prabhas, is ready to kickstart the next schedule of the film. The Saaho team will be visiting international shores for filming its next schedule.

Saaho was being shot in a Hyderabad Studio ever since the camera began rolling, however, the next schedule will take the team to Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi schedule is an extensive one with the team shooting for high octane action sequences across locations.

Sources close to the film said, “Since it is the first outdoor schedule for the film, Saaho makers are being cautious and taking preventive measure against leaks and will beef up the security on sets.”

Saaho is Prabhas’ much-awaited next after the record-shattering Baahubali franchise. The actor will be teaming up with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor for the trilingual film, building further anticipation for the fans of the duo.

By being in the center of all this attention, makers of Saaho have taken extensive measures to protect the look.

Sources from the sets reveal, “Diktat has been issued against the use of cell phones on sets. We have not yet received specifications of the locations of our Abu Dhabi schedule. Makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no content from the sets is leaked and for the same have kept shoot locations a secret. There will also be multiple vanity vans to protect the look of Prabhas.”

The makers of Saaho have kept Prabhas’ look in the film under strict wraps. Saaho which is touted as an ultramodern flick will star Prabhas in an action-packed avatar, while Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing his love interest. The film will also feature Neil Nitin Mukesh in a pivotal role.

A UV Creations production Sahoo is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth – is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.