Is Suhana Khan Making Her Bollywood Debut With Dad Shah Rukh Khan In Aanand L Rai’s Next?

Sometime back, we saw that video of a play that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan played Cinderella in. People praised young Suhana for how beautifully she brought Cinderella to life. Soon speculations around Suhana’s Bollywood debut started doing rounds. Suhana’s debut is highly awaited.

From outings with friends to attending family parties, Suhana Khan has become a favourite of lenses. Now, it looks like she is all set to make her Bollywood debut soon. According to our source, Suhana Khan is seen on the sets of Aanand L Rai’s yet untitled film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Yes, Suhana was spotted on the location recently, thus sparking off rumours of her being in the film.

A source revealed to us, “Suhana might play a small role in the film along with dad Shah Rukh Khan. She will be a part of a song to be choreographed by Remo D’Souza.” The source also adds that the makers are strictly keeping things under wraps.

However, we are still waiting for official confirmation from superstar himself and makers of the film. Well, nothing can stop this talented young starlet from taking centre stage. What say?

A couple of months ago, Suhana was spotted at Karan Johar’s office. Along with her, there were professional hair stylists and a make-up person with her. There are numerous reasons that hint at her prepping up for the role in the same film.

However, whenever Shah Rukh Khan is asked about his kids entering Bollywood, he always emphasizes that they need to finish their education first and then they are free to do what they wish to in their career. He always says that they can pursue their career in films if only they desire.

SRK once said, “I am a big believer in education, so they have to finish studying first. My son will be a graduate. He has finished his 12th and he will have four years of college. My daughter is in school, she has 2 years of school, and four years of college. The minimum requirement is to graduate.”

Like her father Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana also has the talent to take her father’s legacy ahead. We can’t wait to see the young beauty hit the screen soon. What about you?

Meanwhile, talking about Aanand L Rai’s yet untitled film, the film will see Shah Rukh playing the role of a dwarf for the first time in his 25-year-long career. The film also stars Anushka and Katrina Kaif and is releasing next year on December 10.