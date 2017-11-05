Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan REVEALS Biggest Secret About Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan surely knows how to keep his fans and viewers entertained. The actor, who is hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, will be seen playing a task with the housemates during the weekend ka vaar.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Salman Khan asks each contestant to share their most controversial secret on the cameras. One by one, each contestant shares the secret in front of a camera that was placed inside a cubicle box. One by one, each contestant went in the box placed in the garden area and revealed their secrets. Arshi Khan’s secret is sure to leave you shocked. The footage queen revealed a big secret about NOT being pregnant with Shahid Afridi’s child.

Yes, Arshi Khan on national television, revealed that she was not pregnant and that she lied about it to media to stay in the limelight. Now, this is surely going to raise many eyebrows.

To uninitiated, in 2015 and 2016, Arshi Khan had triggered a controversy, saying she was pregnant with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s child. She had even said that Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has accepted her. Arshi revealed her pregnancy on Twitter, adding she would deliver her baby in Bhopal.

Before this, she had grabbed headlines when she took to Twitter and said she had an intimate relationship with Afridi and was three months pregnant with Afridi’s child. However, later in an interview, she Arshi Khan said that she was not pregnant and it was a false alarm. The actress had also stated that after carrying out some tests, she got to know that she was not pregnant.

