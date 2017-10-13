Exclusive Bigg Boss 11 Friday Ka Faisla: These 2 Contestants Join Hina Khan In JAIL!

111 SHARES Share Tweet

After Captain Vikas Gupta puts Hina Khan in the jail, here are more two contestants who will be locked up in Bigg Boss 11 ‘Kaal Kothri’.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 witnessed high voltage drama in the second week as well. The contestants got embroiled in nasty fights and arguments keeping audience hooked to their television screens. Slowly, Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss season 11 is getting interesting and hotter. While you are waiting to know what tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 has to offer, we bring some exclusive updates about ‘Friday ka faisla’.

In tonight’s Bigg Boss 11 episode, which is also ‘Friday Ka Faisla’, three contestants will be put inside the kaal-kothri . Well, now it is time for us to reveal the final 3 contestants of the Bigg Boss house who will enter the jail aka ‘ Kaal Kothri’.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Earlier we revealed, Captain Vikas Gupta, got a huge opportunity to pick one worst performer of the task and the contestant he chooses directly gets nominated for the next nomination as well as will be locked up in the jail. Vikas puts Hina Khan in the jail and she also gets nominated for the next week’s nomination.

Now we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Bigg Boss gives ‘padosis’ a special power to take more two names who will be put in the jail along with Hina Khan. Any guesses who are they?

The Padosis nominate two contestants- Sapna Choudhry and Arshi Khan to bear the pain of being in the jail in Bigg Boss. Now we already know Arshi Khan and Sapna can’t stand each other even for a single minute. It would be interesting to know how the two would stay locked up in the jail for hours. We pity Hina Khan!

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra CAUGHT Cuddling And Kissing Late Night