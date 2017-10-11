Marriage On Cards For Sushant Singh Rajput And Kriti Sanon?

113 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood newcomers Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput are rumoured to be dating from the time their first film ‘Raabta’ shooting started. The duo reportedly started seeing each other while shooting for the film. Their frequent meets and closeness have left every wonder if the two are dating each other. However, the rumours have refused to die down even after the two stars repeatedly denying the news.

But, now after a lot of hit-and-miss speculations, it is being speculated that Sushant and Kriti are planning to take their relationship to a new level. Yes, if recent reports are anything to go by, Sushant and Kriti are planning to marry each other.

India.com quotes an insider as telling, “Sushant and Kriti hit it off instantly on the sets of Raabta. Their off-screen bonding soon gave way to something more concrete and beautiful. The two have only grown to be more close and fond of one another. They have also introduced each other to their respective families.”

Although it isn’t a declaration of any sort, almost the industry people know what’s cooking between Kriti and Sushant. Don’t you think the same?

Well, well, can we expect Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon making their relationship official anytime soon? Only time will tell!

On the work front, Sushant will be next seen in Kedarnath opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan and also in films ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’ and ‘Drive’ with Jacqueline Fernandez. On the other hand, Kriti has film ‘Farzi’ in her kitty.

