Bigg Boss 11: Zubair Khan Demands Apology From Salman Khan To Be Back On The Show!

Zubair Khan keeps a condition in front of Salman Khan to be back on Bigg Boss 11 show.

Looks like evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan is in no mood to forgive Salman Khan. Zubair has accused Salman of threatening him on the national television.

To people who are not aware of the incident, Salman Khan was quite angry at Zubair Khan and slammed him for using foul language, especially in front of women and showing unnecessary tantrums inside the house. During his stay inside Bigg Boss 11, Zubair was even threatening people to not fight with him, as he can be dangerous. All these things had left Salman Khan angry and he asked Zubair to maintain his attitude or else he won’t spare him once he is outside the house.

After the incident, Zubair tried to attempt suicide by consuming some pills. He was immediately taken to a hospital in Lonavala after which he headed to Mumbai. Also, Zubair Khan is the first contestants to be evicted from the show after getting less votes from the viewers.

In a shocking turn of events, Zubair Khan, the contestant who was evicted in the first week from the Bigg Boss house, apparently filed a case against host Salman Khan. The complaint has been registered at the Lonavala police station of Mumbai, claiming that Salman threatened him on national television.

Now, in an interview with IndianExpress, Zubair Khan stated that he would return to Bigg Boss 11 house only if Salman Khan apologises him. He said, “As soon as I was out, Colors called me and asked me to get back on the show. I told them that only when Salman Khan will apologise to me would I get back. I will not compromise on my self-respect now. He needs to say sorry to me for all his harsh words and accept that he did wrong. When I went to Lonavla, people mobbed me saying that they loved my performance. Even the panelists agreed that I was doing well. If in a week I got so much love, how could I get fewer votes?”

Zubair Khan also spoke about how Salman Khan did not take a stand against Arshi. He further said, “That woman only speaks filth. She not only uses the dirtiest of expletives but also insults religion. She used verses of Quran to abuse people and as a believer of my faith I had to stand up against her. The channel easily edited out her wrong doings and my reaction was put on highlight. That’s completely wrong. She is a ghatiya aurat and she pushes everyone in the house to bring out his or her worse side. I was wrong and I have been apologetic about it. But why did Salman not take a stand against Arshi? Why did he not pull her up for her behavior? It’s only because she is giving ratings and has no connection with the underworld.”

During the same interview, Zubair also revealed that he will sue Colors channel also after filing police complaint against Salman Khan. He says, “I have already registered a complaint against Salman and now I also want justice from Colors. They misused my name and my identity to gain ratings. I plan to sue them for maligning my image. They were the ones who told us to abuse, not knowing that their host will have an issue with it. Also I wanted to be identified as a father longing to get his kids but they also shot my introduction video with the underworld theme. Colors did not care for my self-image and ruined my life for the sake of ratings.”

