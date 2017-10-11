Raj Thackeray Wishes Amitabh Bachchan Through His Caricatures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

You can’t miss Raj Thackeray’s birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan

On the joyous occasion of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th birthday, Shri Raj Thackeray took to social media to wish the actor. Mr. Thackeray is known to be a very talented artist and he used his skills to wish Mr. Bachchan in the most endearing way. He sketched six caricatures of Amitabh Bachchan’s journey in cinema, starting from 1970 to 2017.

Mr. Thackeray believes that Amitabh Bachchan redefined Hindi Cinema in terms of style and content.

In his Facebook post, Mr. Raj Thackeray said, “Many actors have, down the decades earned their spurs in cinema, making their mark and earning good popularity too. And sooner or later they have faded into the sunset. However, Amitabh Bachchan still holds the sceptre. And how!”

In a career spanning over 50 years, Amitabh Bachchan played innumerable characters on screen, several of which are etched in the memory of the audience.

