Media Konnect Co-Currates Vivo #OnTheGo For IPL Fans

As a part of Vivo Indian Premier League 2018, Hotstar collaborates with Media Konnect

The collaboration has executed the show titled: Vivo #OnTheGo

Mr. Dipanker Dutta, CEO, Media Konnect says “My team and I are thrilled about filming this show all across the country and witness the love that fans have for their cricketers and teams. It’s no doubt a challenge, but a challenge I accept, like a winning six.”

www.mediakonnect.com is an online global exchange platform which is assisting filmmakers from around the globe to create content swiftly, with ease but most importantly in an economic way.

The host of show Ridhi Dogra said that working with Media Konnect was an amazing experience. “It was my first ever time to be in the midst of the cricket frenzy that our country relishes so much. And I must say the spirit of the game was everywhere. I had a great time with media konnect and the entire team.

I’ve hosted shows about films, stars and also Indian’ss craze for weddings. This show talked about cricket and I could easily tell the craze for the same was beyond anything else. Media konnect is a team of young but solid people who work with passion and sheer dedication. And it’s amazing to be associated with them.”

‘Lipstick Under my Bhurka’ actress, Aahana Kumra who has also hosted five episodes of the show said, she was excited to travel various cities and interact with the fans. “’On the go’ has been an exciting trip for me. From interacting with people from different walks of life and hearing stories about their love for their respective cricket teams and players to the food and the discovery of these wonderful cities has been the most rewarding work I have ever done. The plus was interviewing Sourav Ganguly and he also gave me a Daak Naam that goes by ‘ohona’!”

Media Konnect, has put on the hat of both executive producer and casting for this project to ensure that the complete execution is seamless. At its core, Media Konnect is a talent portal with over 170,000 users. The whole talent and crew were hired through the Media Konnect portal for this show.

The home cities visited in the show are Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.