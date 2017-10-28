Mrs India Earth 2017 Shweta Chaudhary Succeded Against All Odds In Her Life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Success that comes with hardships and failures has different level of happiness to celebrate. Fame doesn’t come on sliver platter for all and Mrs India Earth 2017 winner Shweta Chaudhary is one of those names who has a heart wrenching story. Success and fame were never easy for Shweta.

Her story is worth a read because she went through many hardships and odds and achieved success in life. Shweta was born and brought up in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to a middle class family. She completed her graduation and moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in modelling. She aspired to become a successful actress but the sudden death of her father made her to quit modelling. For her family she sacrificed her dreams and joined an engineering firm. There she met Amit Chaudhary with whom she tied the knot in 2007.

Shweta was very lucky to have such a loving husband like Amit who understood what Shweta wanted in her life.He encouraged her in fulfilling her dreams into reality. She appeared in many ad films and couple of South movies. This fledgling talent wanted to take her career to a new level and decided to join Mrs India Earth 2017 beauty contest.

Under Mrs Ritika Ramitri, Shweta got trained for the contest. On her win she thanked National Directors of Mrs India Earth, Mr Vinay and Mrs Ritika for providing her such platform. She said, “Mr Vinay and Mrs Ritika have lend their immense support and guidance to me and it has helped me to win the crown.”

A trained Kathak dancer, a holistic healer, a nutritionist- this multitalented beauty is a mother of two kids. She is also a philanthropist and has been associated with many social activities. Winning the pageant means a lot to her as she can get involved in more social works. She said, “Mrs India Earth is not about beauty. It is about retaking initiatives regarding planet Earth and it is associated with HCWA(Handicapped Children and Women Aid).”

Her dreams are very large and she will now represent India internationally in Mrs Earth contest which will be held in Las Vegas in June, 2018. She also works for blind schools and mental wellness support groups. Her biggest concern is for people who are going through depression and anxiety. She hopes to win the title to take forward her works.

Shweta is a woman of substance and beauty. She has been appreciated not only for her beauty but also for her philanthropic initiatives. On the professional front, she is working on a recycling project and there are many projects in the pipeline.

Shweta has proved and taught us that sheer determination and devotion can’t be barriers in life and only hard work is the key to the success mantra.

