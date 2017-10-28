REVEALED!! Real Reason Why Shahid Kapoor Was Hiding His Face At Airport

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shahid Kapoor has finished the shooting of Padmavati and now he is all set to work on his next film.

The Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is probably done with Padmavati shoot. In the film, he is to be seen in a royal look as he is playing the role of the king, Rana Rawal Ratan Singh. That is why the actor had been keeping a beard, moustache and long hair. But now that he is done with his part of the shoot, he is gearing up for his project Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport where he tried to hide his new look. Shahid had donned a cap and had hidden his face by tying a stole around. Looking at his pictures closely, one can see the shaved off sides of his head. The actor has probably shaved his beard and moustache too as he was hiding his face.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Shree Narayan Singh, the director of Batti Gul Meter Chalu said how excited he is to work with Shahid. He said, “I’m happy to collaborate with Prernaa and Arjun of KriArj Entertainment the presenters of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. As a filmmaker, it’s a pleasure working with a dream team of producers, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, who also always puts the film first and understands everything that goes into making a memorable movie. Together we hope to make another memorable film that reaches a wide spectrum of audiences across the country. I also look forward to working with Shahid Kapoor. Someone with his talent will do complete justice to the role.”

Shahid Kapoor is very soon going to be seen in the film Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release December 1, this year.

