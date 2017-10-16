So Much to Learn From Sports Biopics, Feels Farhan Akhtar

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Farhan Akhtar, who essayed the role of Milkha Singh in the film that created history for being the first biopic in Hindi cinema to become such a big hit, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag has personally got hooked onto sports biopics.

Farhan, who is known to be the multi-talented personality of the industry, is very keen to be a part of more stories that talk about the unsung sports heroes, in whatever capacity. He could be acting in it or producing.

Hence, Farhan, along with business partner and friend Ritesh Sidhwani, is producing two films that are based on sports heroes; Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Deepa Malik’s biopic.

He feels that it’s not just important for their stories, struggles, and victories to come out to the forefront and be known to more and more people, but he also feels that it motivates people.

Farhan shares, “I personally feel that with biopics of sports heroes, there is so much for people, especially children to learn from watching these life stories. The subjects serve as motivators and inspirations to the younger generation.”

