Singers Ankit Tiwari, Akriti Kakkar And Shilpa Rao Fall Into A Legal Feud, Case Filed

A case has been filed against the singers Ankit Tiwari, Akriti Kakkar And Shilpa Rao by a US based company!

The Bollywood singers Ankit Tiwari, Akriti Kakkar And Shilpa Rao have fallen into a legal feud. A US based company has filed a case against the aforementioned singers on the grounds of cheating.

The FIR was filed on last Sunday by a US based event management company which claims that the singers did not perform at an event, even after taking an advance. If the reports are to be believed, then the concerned firm had paid an amount of Rs 30 lakhs to Ankit Tiwari’s company.

Brotherhood Entertainment, Tiwari’s company, had taken the contract of an event two years ago where these three singers were supposed to perform. But they failed to do so. And on the top of that, they did not even return the money.

Hence, Ankit Tiwari, Akriti Kakkar And Shilpa Rao have been booked for cheating under Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code. The code states that whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

The singers have been summoned for questioning by the police. But they are allegedly not in town.

Talking about the singers, Ankit Tiwari is famous as a singer as well as a music composer in the Bollywood film industry. Some of his famous works include Galliyan (Ek Villain) and Tu Hai Ki Nahi (Roy). Akriti Kakkar has sung songs like Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya) and Iski Uski (2 States). On the othr hand, Shilpa Rao has lend her voice for songs like Bulleye (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) and Meherbaan (Bang Bang).

