Kapil Sharma Finally Narrates The Story About What Exactly Happened When He Fought With Sunil Grover In Australia!

Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma is back with a bang! The much-awaited first trailer of Kapil Sharma starrer ‘Firangi’ trailer is finally out. As we all know, Kapil took a break from his comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ due to his health issues. After a long break, the actor interacted with the media today at the trailer launch, which was held in Mumbai.

This is for the first time that Kapil Sharma has interacted with media after his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. During the trailer launch today, Kapil was asked quite a few questions regarding his fight with Sunil Grover.

Like always, Kapil once again spoke his heart out regarding his fight with Sunil Grover. The comedian star at the trailer launch said, “If I was at Sunil Grover’s place, I would at least come and ask why you behaving so weird. I did not fight with Sunil, I love him. I was in tensed mind and that became news.”

“I was so irritated because of many things. Once we reached Australia, I was in a bad mood, as one of the crew members on my film had passed away. I had done a scene with him a night ago and the next day he was no more. I was so nervous and negative. Then Maan Sahab came and I found some positivity. I wanted to cancel the Australia show as it was extremely foggy there and offered to reimburse the producers. But the offer was rejected as digital tickets had already been sold. So, we had to go,” he narrated the story about his fight with Sunil and what exactly happened.

Revealing further, he went on to speak, “Two artists began to fight, and the girl came crying to me, right before the show was about to begin. The guy was my childhood buddy, and we had been fighting since ages. It never came on the news since we were not popular back in the days. So, I scolded that friend and hurled a few cases of abuse at him to which he retorted.”

The two artists did not perform together despite his interference, Kapil revealed. Kapil Sharma also went on to reveal that the friend was none other than Chandan Prabhakar and right after the show he checked out from the hotel and went MIA for the next five days.

“I wanted to meet him and apologise. My mistake was that he is my friend and I didn’t even hear his side of the story and just hurled abuses at him. I finally met him the day we were supposed to fly back to India, and I saw him one hour before the check-in. I got even more furious. I hurled five more abuses at him, and he gave it back to me. That would never come on TV!” stated Kapil.

He further added, ”I only have one complaint about Sunil. We have known each other for years, and if I had been in his place, I’d have asked the reason for such a weird, never-seen-before behaviour.”

On a parting thought, Kapil added, “He is my favourite artist. Wherever he is I love him!”

Kapil also revealed that he wanted Sunil to launch his Firangi trailer. In fact, he even messaged Sunil regarding the same but that could not happen as Sunil is currently in London for a show.

Forgetting all the ups and downs, repeating all the mistakes and starting a new beginning, Kapil also said, “Firangi is a new start for me. Past is gone, I will learn new mistakes

Kapil also spoke about his health issues and that how Shah Rukh Khan had come to meet him after he cancelled the shoot for Harry met Sejal promotions.

