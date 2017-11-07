Wedding Bells For Karisma Kapoor And Boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal’s impending marriage has been a topic of discussion for a very long time. After years of legal battle, Karisma Kapoor got separated from her first husband Sanjay Kapur. Since then Karisma is being spotted Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal.

Now according to reports, Karisma Kapoor‘s beau, Sandeep Toshniwal has been finally granted a divorce from his orthodontist wife, Dr Ashrita. The two have ended 14 years of marriage with mutual consent. Sandeep Toshniwal had filed for divorce in 2010, but it took years and finally things have worked out in the favour of him.

As per media reports, the couple’s two daughters aged 9 and 12 will get Rs 3 crore each, whereas Ashrita will get Rs 2 crore and their Delhi flat as a part of the alimony. Wife Ashrita gets custody of their kids.

Sandeep Toshniwal went through a tough phase during the divorce proceedings. Things turned out dramatic as Ashrita had approached the Bandra family court through her lawyer Manjula Rao for wanting to stop Toshniwal from disposing of their Delhi house which co-owned by them. This created a rift between the two. Sandeep then filed for divorce, but Ashrita refused. Toshniwal has alleged her of being schizophrenic. Ashrita in return filed a counter application and accused him of adultery.

A few months back Toshniwal’s advocate, Toban Irani, while defending his client had said, “Dr Ashrita is suffering from a psychological disorder where she feels that people are doing something to her, and she even tends to get aggressive. We have doctor certificates on that, she did not take treatment when the same was detected. This made it difficult for (my client) Toshniwal to continue his marriage with her.”

Well, now that Sandeep has finally divorced his first wife, can we say the wedding is on cards for Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep? Will the actress think of stepping into the new phase of her life? Time will tell!

Meanwhile, Sandeep is seen making public appearances with Karisma Kapoor at family outings and parties. In fact, he is very much a part of Kapoor family. He is also seen attending parties with Karisma Kapoor and her B-town friends.

