Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s Entry Leaves Housemates Emotional And In Tears- Watch Video!

Priyank Sharma’s re-entry in Bigg Boss 11 house leaves housemates emotional.

In tonight’s episode, Priyank Sharma will be seen making a grand entry again in Bigg Boss 11 house. It was an unbelievable moment for the housemates. Tears roll down from everyone’s eyes as they see Priyank back on the show and also remember the situation when he was thrown out of the house by host Salman Khan. Nevertheless, the heartthrob is back in the house.

Priyank Sharma’s best friend Benafsha breaks down into tears like a small baby and hugs him tightly. The duo could not hold the happiness of seeing each other after a long time. Vikas Gupta, who held himself responsible for Priyanka’s exit, was quite emotional and could not get over the guilt. He really got numb and emotional seeing him back on the show but Priyank cheered him up.

Also, as earlier we revealed, before entering Bigg Boss 11 house, Priyank was chilling with Bandgi Kalra’s boyfriend Dennis Nagpal in Delhi. Otherwise calm and composed Priyank is sure to bring a storm as he might surely let Bandgi know that her boyfriend Dennis has broken up with her due to her closeness with Puneesh Sharma.

Watch sneak peek video of Priyank Sharma’s grand entry in Bigg Boss 11 house:

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 Priyank Sharma’s Entry To Cause A Huge Drama In The House!