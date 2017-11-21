Padmavati: Aamir Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Come Out Supporting Deepika Padukone

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Padmavati star Deepika Padukone has gained support from stars like Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

While the main lead, Deepika Padukone and the makers of Padmavati have been facing backlash from different people all over the country, there are also many who have come out supporting the film. Joining the side of Padmavati are the Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

According to a source of DNA, ”The moment Aamir read the news, he immediately called up Deepika to check on her. He was extremely concerned about her. Aamir and Deepika had a long conversation about the whole scenario and he assured her of being there for her if needed.”

The source also added on saying, ”Deepika’s other co-stars including Shah Rukh Khan also called Deepika. Everyone has expressed concern. Deepika, on the other hand, is maintaining an extremely strong stand.”

The state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have already banned the movie in their respective states. Also, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Rajasthan’s CM Vasundhara Raje have said that they will not let the film release in their states unless the controversial parts are removed and the necessary changes are made.

The film, since its very inception, has been facing issues. From the sets being vandalised to the director being slapped by a member of Karni Sena, the film had faced many hurdles. And now when the film was so close to its release, the politicians have added to the trouble of the makers of Padmavati. Due to all such issues, they had to even postpone the release date of the film, which was earlier stated to release on December 1, this year.

Now there are even possibilities of the movie being pushed to 2018. Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.