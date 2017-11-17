Watch: This Magician Leaves Aamir Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Stunned By His Card Trick!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were fascinated to see the card tricks of this famous magician.

It was last month when the country celebrated the festival of lights – Diwali. And everyone’s places were dazzling including the Bollywood industry. There were many Diwali parties hosted by out b-town stars and one of the star studded bashes was that of Aamir Khan, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan as well.

Other stars spotted at the same party were Kunal Kohli, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kabir Khan, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. At the celebration Aamir was heard talking about a magician named Karan Singh which left both him and SRK stunned.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The same magician shared a video on his Facebook account writing, ”NEW VIDEO: I have built my reputation on figuring out people’s passwords. Amongst the magic circle I’ve built my reputation on a card trick, the holy grail of card magic at that for magicians. To show it to Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan amongst others and have them praise it highly is very very humbling. Check it out, share it around ???? Want to see what they’re on about? Come for a show, see it live.”

Another video featuring Aamir with wife Kiran was captioned as, ”I was at one of Aamir Khan’s house parties and we decided to film this on the fly.”

Talking about the professional front of the actors, Aamir Khan is currently shooting for the film Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is working with Aanand L Rai on an untitled project, in which he will be seen as a dwarf. Starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as well, the film is expected to release in the festive season of Christmas, the next year.