Padmavati: Karni Sena Chief Calls Deepika Padukone A ‘Bazaaru’ Woman Who Dances For Money

Deepika Padukone has been facing rage from the Rajput Karni Sena for being a part of Padmavati!

The film Padmavati is so close to its release and hence the members of the Rajput Karni Sena have increased the violence. Also, there is a constant string of bitter words aimed at the star cast of the film, specially Deepika Padukone, who is the main lead of the film.

Talking to India Today in Patna, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the chief of the sena said, ”Padmavati will not release at any cost. Who is Deepika Padukone? Is she the Prime Minister or President that she is challenging us? Will a ‘bazaaru’ woman like Deepika tell us now what the Rajputs should do? On 1st we have called for Bharat bandh to protest the film.”

Earlier, a member of Karni Sena had openly threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose as he thinks that she has violated the Indian culture. Mahipal Singh Makarana had said, ”Rajput Karni Sena is fighting to protect the image of woman being portrayed in the films. We never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha for violating the rules and culture of India.”

Defending the protestant’s statement, Kalvi said, ”We should go by the sentiments and not the words being used by a protester against Padmavati. What is the status of Deepika? She is just a woman who dances for money.”

He even claimed that Ranveer Singh had signed Padmavati just to do a few intimate scenes with the actress as he said, ”Almost one and a half year back, Ranveer Singh himself said that he would play even a role of a villain to do a few intimate scenes with Deepika Padukone.”

Starring Shahid Kapoor along with Ranveer and Deepika, Padmavati is slated to release on December 1, this year.

