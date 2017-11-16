Padmavati: Rajput Karni Sena Openly Threatens Deepika Padukone Of Chopping Off Her Nose

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deepika Padukone has been getting blamed by Karni Sena for violating the culture of India in the film Padmavati.

While the film Padmavati, its characters, trailer and songs and everything about the film are getting praised from the film industry, there is Karni Sena who is continuously protesting against it. They have already created havoc at many places. And now a member of the sena has openly threatened Deepika Padukone, the leading lady of the film that he will chop off her nose as she has violated the culture of India.

Mahipal Singh Makrana, a member of Karni Sena while talking to ANI said, “Rajput Karni Sena is fighting to protect the image of women being portrayed in the films. We never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha for violating the rules and culture of India.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Earlier, the chief of the sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi had said, “We will gather in lakhs, our ancestors wrote history with blood we will not let anyone blacken it. We will call for Bharat bandh on December 1.”

The sena has been protesting against the film since the very beginning. While the film was in its production stage, they had vandalised the sets and had burnt props worth lakhs. They had even slapped Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director of the film. And now that the film is so close to its release date, they have increased the violence demanding the release of the film to be stalled.

Talking about Padmavati, the film stars Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmini, Ranveer Singh in the role of Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as the actress’ husband Rana Rawal Ratan Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, this year.

Watch Video: Deepika Padukone BEST Reply On Padmavati Rangoli Case