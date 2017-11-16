Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra Gets Thrown Out Of Her House

82 SHARES Share Tweet

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma’s romance inside Bigg Boss 11 house has gained everyone’s attention!

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have found their true love in each other inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. The couple has been showing their love openly. But now it seems that a few things are going wrong because of their PDA.

It is being reported that Bandgi’s father had to be hospitalised after he saw his daughter doing such things on national television. A source told Telly Chakkar, ”Bandgi hails from a small town of Punjab called Jalalabad. Belonging to a well-to-do family, her relatives are immensely unhappy with what she has been doing inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Owing to such rumours and gossip against her reputation, Bandgi’s father was recently rushed to the hospital because of high blood pressure issues.”

Not only this, but Bandgi might also be thrown out of her current residence in Mumbai. As her landlord is not happy with what she has been doing on the show. The source adds on further saying, ”Her landlord does not want her to stay in his house and has informed her close friend that she should pack her bags and hunt for another house as soon as she’s back from Bigg Boss 11. The landlord has no personal issues with her. It is because the society in which she lives, is a very reputed one, and they don’t wish that she should continue to reside in their society anymore, especially because of her presence likely to have a bad influence on the children of that area. Hence, he is ready to throw her out as soon as she’s out of the Bigg Boss 11 house.”

Talking about Puneesh and Bandgi, the couple seems to have no control over themselves. In spite of getting warned by Salman Khan, their PDA continues inside the house. Holding hands, hugs and kisses have become quite common. And the very latest act by them involve making out.

We have already seen how the two of them have often shared beds and blankets. We have also seen how Puneesh had asked Bandgi to strip under the sheets. It will be interesting to see what more the couple is going to do in the upcoming episodes!

