Bigg Boss 11: Lovebirds Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra Get Into Fight Over Hina Khan- Watch Video!

26 SHARES Share Tweet

For the first time, lovebirds Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have got into a fight over Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 11 house.

As we all know Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma are in love. The two are so much in love with each other that even Salman Khan’s repeated warnings over their intimate moments have fallen on their deaf ears. From locking lips to spending time together in the bathroom, Puneesh and Bandgi are stealing the limelight with their lovey-dovey moments.

Well, as we always say, expect the unexpected in Bigg Boss 11 house. For the first time, you will see Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma getting into an ugly fight. Yes, tonight’s episode will see Puneesh lashing out at Bandgi for ruling him. The two get into a fight over Hina Khan and all these happened during the new ‘Bigg Boss Court’ luxury budget task.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The makers of the show have released the sneak peek video that sees Puneesh in strong words asking Bandgi to stop telling him what to do. Bandgi then tells Puneesh that he does not need to believe and listen every talk of Hina. This irks Puneesh that he gets into argument.

Meanwhile, as earlier we revealed, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna and Priyank Sharma are nominated for this week’s eviction. Also, Akash Dadlani has used his nomination shield this week while Puneesh got safe from nominations through captain Bandgi Kalra’s special power.

Watch sneak peek video below:

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 Puneesh Sharma Asks Bandgi Kalra To Take Her Clothes Off