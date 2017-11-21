Vishwajeet Pradhan’s Wife Sonalika Pradhan Launches Her Next Collection In Designer Q

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ace Fashion Designer Sonalika Pradhan is all set to redefined the new age trend of Indo western collection by showcasing her Generation Next collection in Designer Q on 11tn November 2017.

Delighting to the eyes, the collection bestows the metallic shades embossed with the fusion vision of dresses and gowns that reflects sensibility infusing the traditional ethnic embroidery of India. This unique innovation is inspired by the Science fiction, the way computers & artificial intelligence are shaping our lives and even more so often next-gen keeping in the mind of trend merging with rooted traditional culture. This unique theme which is going to be present for the first time will surely add life to the contemporary Indo western outfits by adding sensuous appeal to every lady’s natural beauty. Designed with artificial leather and thick cotton, this generation next collection promises a grandiose, descendant and high on style collection for today’s chicks.

According to Sonalika Pradhan, Fashion Designer- With the blend of modern technology, the collection has been designed keeping comfort on the priority list. Taking care of every minutest aesthetics this Exclusive Generation Next Collection promises to create an effortless style which and would be the wonderful space in one’s closet.