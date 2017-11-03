Padmavati Star Deepika Padukone Misspells Lilly Singh While Thanking, People Can’t Stop Correcting Her!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lilly Singh had praised Deepika Padukone for her song Ghoomar of Padmavati, for which the actress thanked her later but misspelled her name!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has stolen the attention from all over since the trailer of the film has been out. Such fierce war scenes, such spectacular portrayal of characters, such beautiful and magnificent sets, all these are enough to tell how grand the film is going to be. And after the trailer, it is the first song Ghoomar from the film that has been making headlines. The song has already got more than 32 million views on YouTube. Joining the gang of people who have appreciated the song, is Lilly Singh.

She is a popular Canadian YouTuber, comedienne and actress. She tweeted saying, “I finally watched @deepikapadukone’s video for Ghoomar and I am reborn. What a queen!”

I finally watched @deepikapadukone‘s video for Ghoomar and I am reborn. What a queen!https://t.co/OyKLWJctfs — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) October 31, 2017

Deepika was quick to reply to her sweet gesture. She tweeted back saying, “@DeepikaPFC Lily!!! your adorable!!! Thank You!!! cant wait for all of you to watch the movie!!!” But while thanking the Canadian YouTuber, Deepika misspelled her name as well as wrote ‘your’ instead of ‘you’re’.

Lily!!!🤣🤣🤣 your adorable!!!😘😘😘Thank You!!!cant wait for all of you to watch the movie!!! — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) November 1, 2017

And this gave a chance to the Twitterati to correct her. People kept reminding Deepika of her mistake. There were many who made of fun her tweet. But there were also others who did not take it seriously and just ignored the mistake.

In fact, Lilly herself tweeted back saying, “Of course my sis. So proud!!”

Of course my sis. So proud!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ULALjQXa1v — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) November 1, 2017

Talking about the film Padmavati, after much delay, it is finally going to release on December 1, this year. Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Queen Padmini while Shahid Kapoor will be portraying the role of her husband Rana Rawal Ratan Singh. And Ranveer Singh will be seen as Alauddin Khilji in the film.