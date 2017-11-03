Bigg Boss 11: Did Vikas Gupta Just Confirm Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula’s Marriage?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 is going in full flow and the contestants are doing great to entertain the audience. Recently, it was Vikas Gupta who had said that Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are planning to get married towards the end of this year or early in the next year.

Both of them had appeared in the same season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Both of them were a part of the ninth season of the show. While Yuvika got eliminated early from the show, Prince came out to be the winner.

But what was interesting on the show was the actor’s confession to the actress. Narula had confessed that he feels for Yuvika and had expressed his desire to date her.

Since then, the two of them have been speculated to be dating each other. And they got even more fuelled when they recently worked together in a song named Hello Hello. But none of them have ever talked about marriage.

When Yuvika got to know about what Vikas has said, she rubbished it saying that she is not marrying anytime soon. Talking to Bollywood Life, she said, “I don’t know when I am getting married. I really don’t know what Vikas said inside the house but I am unaware of my marriage date or month. What is there to hide about marriage. It is such a happy occasion. If I get hitched, I will tell the whole world about it.”

Well, we wonder what made Vikas Gupta announce Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula’s marriage on the television and that also a false news!