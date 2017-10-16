Photos: Bachchan Family Celebrates Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th Birthday In Maldives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It was Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th birthday on October 11 for which the entire family had flown to Maldives!

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turned 75 years old this year, on October 11. And to celebrate the occasion the Bachchans had flown to the beautiful place of Maldives.

While everyone was expecting that the family will be throwing a lavish party with all the people from the industry invited, the Bachchans kept it a private affair. Actually, it was Big B himself who did not want a big celebration. Hence, the family decided to go on short vacation to Maldives.

Everyone including his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Nanda were present when the legendary actor ran into his birthday.

A few of the snaps from the family vacation have surfaced online and one can easily make out from the pictures that they had the best of their time. While Amitabh Bachchan is seen all happy with his family, the ladies are in all smiles while posing with the actor. The pictures give us vacation goals and would make you want to see more of it.

All of us know that Big B has a habit of sharing things with his fans on his blog. But this time without revealing much of the details, he wrote, “an air of surprises awaits me .. a secrecy that takes me to my office instead of home and there in the middle of the staircase, an extraordinary moment when some dear and talented friends reveal a device as ancient as technology itself, but also one that takes much much more than what we had ever imagined to be .. to see it is to believe .. and that is all that shall be revealed.”

Meanwhile, check out some of the pictures from the Bachchans’ vacation:

