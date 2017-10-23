Photos: Malaika Arora Celebrates Her Birthday In Dubai, Shares Pictures From The Special Day

130 SHARES Share Tweet

It is the actress-producer Malaika Arora’s birthday today and she is celebrating it in Dubai!

The Bollywood actress and producer Malaika Arora has turned 44 today. It is the beautiful lady’s birthday today, to celebrate which, she has gone to the amazing city of Dubai.

People from the industry are also wishing the actress on her special day. Her sister Amrita Arora, the filmmaker Karan Johar, actress and model Sophie Choudry are the few among many of those whose posted their wishes on the social media.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

She rang in her birthday with her friends and posted several pictures from the special day. It seems like she had lots of fun as the pictures are a clear evidence.

While she herself has shared many snaps, her girl gang as well has given us a few glimpses from the celebration.

Check out the pictures here…

These romantic sunsets ♥️ @jumeirahalnaseem #discoverelnaseem 📸 @vahbizmehta A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:37am PDT

My kinda morning ….chillin n relaxed @jumeirahalnaseem #discoveralnaseem A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 22, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

Sun kissed … my golden gurls @jumeirahalnaseem @delnazd @vahbizmehta @aditigovitrikar #discoveralnaseem #birthdayweek A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Thank u @jumeirahalnaseem for the warm welcome.am in paradise #discoveralnaseem #birthdaygetaway A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:58am PDT

Happy Diwali 🙏……such a lovely n auspicious day.thank u @manekaharisinghani @raw_mango A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Earlier this year, on August 23, just 2 months before her birthday Malaika was flooded with birthday wishes. It was actually a mistake and it happened due to a misunderstanding. Clarifying on the same, the actress, posting a beautiful picture of herself, had written, “Hi everybody ….I jus want to clarify it’s NOT my birthday today.

wikipedia seems to have screwed up n got it all wrong. thanks for all the love n way way too early wishes….. my birthday is on the 23rd of October .do mark that in ur calendars now #23rdoctoberismybirthday #23rdoctober #proudscorpio.”

Well, we wish Malaika Arora a very Happy Birthday!