Photos: Ram Kapoor’s Jaw-Dropping Body Transformation Will Leave You Amazed!

265 SHARES Share Tweet

Ram Kapoor’s gymming pictures will remind you of your hard days in thr gym!

The actor Ram Kapoor is one of the most loved TV stars in the country. He made his debut on the small screen with the daily soap Heena. His pair with his wife Guatami Kapoor was loved in the serial Ghar Ek Mandir. But he was equally loved in the daily soaps Kasamh Se with Prachi Desai and in Bade Acche Lagte Hain with Sakshi Tanwar.

He is very often seen in movies too in the roles of supporting actor. You may remember him as Varun Dhawan’s father in Student Of The Year or Katrina Kaif’s father in the last year release, Baar Baar Dekho.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor recently shared a picture of himself working out in gym. He captioned the pictures as, “Work in progress.” The picture would remind everyone of their hard days in the gym.

Earlier, Ram used to be much thinner. But over the years, he has gained a lot of weight. His wife, Gautami has even said it in the interviews that her husband would look very handsome if he loses some weight. Well, we think that now the actor is on the mission to get back in the shape and impress his wife.

Well, all we can say is keep going Ram Kapoor!

Meanwhile, check out his post here…