Photos: Sagarika Ghatge Gets Married To Zaheer Khan And They Look Adorable Together!

102 SHARES Share Tweet

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan have finally tied the knot, and they look happy together in the first photos from the wedding.

Actress Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan are finally married. The wedding was intimate affair attended by close friends and family. While celebrities choose to go with a big fat wedding, Zaheer and Sagarika Ghatge opted for a court marriage on November 23.

The beautiful bride Sagarika looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi sari with a maroon embroidered blouse. She finished out her simple yet elegant look with a necklace, matching earrings and her hair in a tight bun. On the other hand, handsome groom Zaheer wore a pink simple kurta for the D-day. The newly-wedded couple, who got engaged in May this year, looked happy as they posed together.

Sagarika showing off her engagement ring with a beautiful picture! Read Here: Zaheer Khan Announces Engagement With Actress Sagarika Ghatge With This Beautiful Picture!

A day before the wedding, Sagarika was seen all decked in jewellery. The reflection of her happiness was literally been seen in the picture.

With wedding a small affair, the couple will host a grand reception for Bollywood celebs and Zaheer’s Indian Cricket Team colleagues on November 27 in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. It is expected to be one starry night.

Talking about Sagarika’s work front, she debuted in Bollywood in 2007 film Chak De India! starring Shah Rukh Khan. She has also featured in films like Rush and Irada. Sagarika Ghatge has also featured in Marathi film Premachi Goshta and Punjabi film Dildariyaan.

The new bride will be seen soon in her upcoming project, which is a bilingual film called Haadsa.

Check out their beautiful wedding pictures below:

Congratulations to the couple for their new beginning!

Watch Video: Zaheer Khan With His Fiance Sagarika Ghatge At Indian Sports Honours Award 2017!