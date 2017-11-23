Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s Fake Tales About Her Grandfather Exposed By Family

211 SHARES Share Tweet

Looks Like Arshi Khan’s false tales about her grandfather among more things have been exposed by her family.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan has always managed to stay in the limelight in any episode of the Salman Khan hosted show. Overall controversies surrounding her in the house at least, have been pretty pale when compared to the others. In one of the recent episodes of the show, Arshi was seen regaling the tale of her grandfather and his 18 wives. This did not sit well with her family as they have come forward and exposed her lie.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar’s online portal, Arshi’s father Armaan Khan stated that he was just four years old when his father and Arshi’s grandfather passed away in 1945.

As for the tales of 18 wives, Armaan Khan clarified that his father was only twice and not 18 times as his daughter has claimed. He further added that he must have rarely spoken to Arshi about his father, Mohammad Suleman Khan. According to Armaan, his father was a jailer at Bhopal’s Central Jail during the pre-Independence era.

Arshi’s mother Nadra exclaimed that it was unfair to drag in the family’s name just for the sake of publicity.

Another lie exposed by Arshi Khan’s family is the one about her age. As revealed by Arshi’s mother she is not 27 but close to 32 years of age! She further added that Arshi had enrolled in Bhopal’s Mayo Medical College where her date of birth is registered as 1987.

Another lie that Arshi’s family uncovered was that they never hailed from Afghanistan and have always belonged to Jahangirabad in Bhopal.

Previously Arshi Khan has gained limelight by her incessant flirting with co-contestant Hiten Tejwani and entering the pool saree clad.

