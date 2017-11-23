Gujarat Bans Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati?

13 SHARES Share Tweet

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor has fallen into the biggest controversies of the year.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s ‘Padmavati’ starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor is slowly facing ban in some states of the country. The film may not see the light of day in some states and this has disappointed many from the industry. As earlier we revealed, the film has been already banned in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

Sorts of reports also suggest that J&K and Maharashtra minister has also demanded a ban on the movie. However, nothing has been made official yet. Read here Maharashtra Minister Demands Ban On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati!

Now in a shocking turn of events, the Gujarat government has banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’. We are shocked as well! Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is claiming that the film is hurting sentiments of the Rajput community.

”In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of the section 6 of the Gujarat Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 2004, the government of Gujarat hereby imposes ban on Hindi feature film Padmavati produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd within the jurisdiction of the state of Gujarat,” a notification by the information and broadcasting department of the state read.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said, ”There are issues with the film. Our sympathy is with those who are protesting against it, and that is the reason we will not allow its release in the state till those issues are resolved…. We believe in freedom of speech and expression, but any foul play with our great culture will not be tolerated.”

Rupani also mentioned that the ban has nothing to do with the assembly elections further adding, ”The makers of the film should screen it for those who are protesting against it and resolve the issue.”

On the other hand, ex-CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani has also given his statement on the biggest ban of the year. Read here Pahlaj Nihalani On Padmavati Issue: I Would Have Never Delayed The Decision Had I Been The CBFC Chief

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone‘s parents’ home in Bengaluru gets police protection following the protests and life threat that the actress has been getting.

Talking about the release date, the makers of ‘Padmavati’ willingly deferred the release date of the film. Earlier, the film was releasing on December 1.

Watch Video: Deepika Padukone REACTS On Sanjay Leela Bhansali Slap Controversy