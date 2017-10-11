Vipin Sharma’s Webseries To Cast Zeishan Quadri, Manu Rishi Chadha And Prabhleen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

While Indian film and television industry still caters to boring saas-bahu sagas and cliched love stories, the country’s online creators have surely come up as game changers and it is interesting to see how popular film artists are joining the web series bandwagon to showcase their talent .

‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor Vipin Sharma makes his directorial debut with a web series titled Akki Vikki Te Nikki that revolves around the lives of three aspiring actors, their aspirations and day to day struggles to make it big in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

The series is a tribute to all those aspiring actors (who are referred as warriors in the web series) who come to Mumbai with dreams in their eyes and are upbeat everyday even if they have to face rejection all the time.

Interestingly the cast includes Indian film writer Zeishan Quadri, who co wrote Gangs of Wasseypur and acted in its sequel as well. Actor, lyricist Manu Rishi Chadda and Punjabi actress Prabhleen who played the lead in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Shahid’ will be seen playing essential roles in the web series.

Produced by Sunil Surendra Bohra and presented by Bombaycasting.com, Akki Vikki Teh Nikki consists about 156 actors.

The first episode of the web series is to be released on Diwali.