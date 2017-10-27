Prabhas Receives Many Marriage Proposals Yet Again On His Birthday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On 23rd October, Baahubali star, Prabhas celebrated his first birthday after the release and super success of his magnum opus, Baahubali : The Conclusion.

While the actor received millions of birthday wishes from his fans, another message that he was inundated with on his birthday was “Marry Me” from women across the country and even overseas.

Prabhas, with his tall, dark and handsome persona is easily India’s most eligible bachelor that all women dream of.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Getting marriage proposals is nothing new for Prabhas but the number of proposals that come in for the star is something unimaginable.

It was a very special birthday for Prabhas as it was the first one after he set such a massive record at the box office with his last outing, which seems absolutely indestructible.

Despite being such a special one, Prabhas decided not to have any grand party but to spend it in a simple way only with his close childhood friends and family.

Watch Video: Kapil Sharma’s Heartfelt Revelation About His Fight With Sunil Grover In Australia!