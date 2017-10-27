Ranveer Singh To Be A Part Of Aamir Khan Starrer Rakesh Sharma’s Biopic?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lately, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan have been bonding together very well.

All of us know that the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is going to star in yet another biopic. It is going to be a film based on the Indian astronaut, Rakesh Sharma’s life. The film has been tentatively titled Salute. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds of media that the actress Priyanka Chopra also might star in the film. And now it is Ranveer Singh who is reported to play a role in Aamir’s movie.

According to a report of DNA, Aamir and Ranveer have been bonding together very well in the past few days. And Mr Perfectionist is very keen on working with him. He wants Ranveer to play a pivotal role in the film. And if this happens, then it will be for the first time that the two of them will be seen sharing screen spaces together.

Salute, the film will be based on Rakesh Sharma’s life, who was the first Indian astronaut to go to moon. It is going to be directed by Mahesh Mathai. The project will be produced together by Aamir Khan and Sidharth Roy Kapoor.

Aamir has earlier worked in a biopic, which was Dangal. Based on the life of the wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, the film was a blockbuster at the box-office.

Talking about the work fronts of the actors, Aamir is currently shooting for the film Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is going to be seen in the period drama Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The fill has created a lot of buzz amongst the audience and is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, this year.

